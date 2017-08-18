Posted on Aug 18, 2017

Letter to the editor: Thanks to Quincy voters

A huge “Thanks!” to Quincy voters that pushed us into the general election; I can’t thank you enough. It was a bittersweet experience for my wife (Janet) and I, spending the three hottest weeks of our campaign knocking on doors. We met so many great people that truly care for our community, sharing their comments and concerns.

Visiting with mayoral candidates Ric Garces and Ric Ruesga and understanding better what drove them to want to be mayor was important for me. Both are great (and classy) guys, and I look forward to addressing some of their concerns once I’m mayor.

I apologize to those we missed visiting to-date. Please email me at Lybbert4Mayor@gmail.com or call or text me at 509-289-8718 if you have concerns that you would like chat about.

Scott Lybbert,

Quincy