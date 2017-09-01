Posted on Sep 1, 2017

Letter to the editor: Thanks, and remembering lives cut short

Locally, I’d like to thank Nanette Hemberry for all she has and is doing for the Quincy Senior Center and numerous Quincy folks. She’s always goin’ like a “house-a-fahr” (as my cousins in Middle Tennessee would say), and she can’t be matched. If you haven’t been to lunch or the Thursday night dinner at the Senior Center, or taken part in any of their trips or activities, you’re not only missin’ out on some great food and fun, you’re also neglecting the opportunity to make Quincy a better place to live and to mingle with others.

Nationally, I’d like to thank President Trump for bringing attention to the media-forgotten folks whose lives were senselessly and cruelly cut short, like Jamiel Shaw Jr., a young black man. He was on track for a great future when he was killed by someone who wouldn’t have even been here if the immigration laws were being enforced when he brought his lifestyle to our country. Way too often people have been allowed into the USA who’ve been raised in an atmosphere of crime where human life has little value. That perspective seldom changes overnight and should be carefully looked at before someone’s allowed into our country, just as you wouldn’t invite someone into your home that didn’t care about tracking in grease and dirt or spilling things on the furniture and instead of being apologetic if they did so, belittled you for caring about it!

My heart goes out to Santos Duran, father of Sandra Duran, who was killed by a man deported five times and should have in no way been allowed back in the U.S. Since the mainstream media gives little to no attention to such atrocities, you probably don’t remember 14-year-old Christy Pina who endured unspeakable suffering before being killed by an illegal immigrant, back in 1990, with very little attention or follow-up since. Her father, who’ll never heal from his loss, has tearfully praised President Trump for bringing attention to the actually massive amounts of situations like this that were virtually ignored for the past several administrations, and for bringing attention to the Remembrance Project.

We have people in Quincy who have to endure a broken heart over the exact same thing, having lost their beautiful mom, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend, Jill Sundberg. Thank you President Trump for making a difference and caring for the broken-hearted!

Dwight Needens,

Quincy