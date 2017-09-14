Posted on Sep 14, 2017

Letter to the editor: Thanks for supporters of Rotary barbecue

Thanks for supporters of Rotary barbecue

The Quincy Rotary Club would like to thank the following businesses and individuals who made our annual Rotary FCAD BBQ a success: Tobin Electric, Inc.; Washington apple producers; Lamb-Weston; Quincy Senior Center; Quincy Foods; Brenda and Kirk Poldervart; Ron and Candy Turner; Akins; Quincy Valley School Interact; Quincy HS Youth Action Interact; and The Grainery.

Sincerely, Rotary FCAD BBQ co-chairs:

Melva Calloway,

Quincy

John Rylaarsdam,

Quincy