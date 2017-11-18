Posted on Nov 18, 2017

Letter to the editor: Thanks to supporters

Above all, I’m very humbled at the opportunity to have had the trust and faith of so many that supported me in our campaign. My deepest appreciation goes out to all of you. I’m proud of the high road that we took and the goals and objectives that we strived for. I hope our city council will give them thoughtful consideration, as many of them came from our own citizens that we visited.

I will miss the opportunity to work with the staff and city council as I’ve always had a great love and appreciation for them and their efforts. Especially our Public Works guys that are keeping our City operational, our office staff that often goes unnoticed and our police officers who lay their lives on the line for us each day. Thank you!

I can’t thank my campaign committee enough that made this all possible. And of course, my awesome wife, who has stood by my side in our efforts to make Quincy a greater place. The ray of sunshine in all of this experience is that I get the privilege of continuing the best years of my marriage with her.

Asking for your full support of our new mayor and council,

Scott B. Lybbert,

Quincy