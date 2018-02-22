Posted on Feb 22, 2018

Letter to the editor: Thanks to voters and helpers on hospital levy

During the last two weeks, a Campaign Committee took out full-page ads listing the names of supporters – individuals who believed in a plan for local hospital services, and intended to vote “Yes” on Proposition #1. About 1,000 voters joined the list of supporters on Feb. 13 when Proposition #1 received nearly 70 percent voter approval. I’ve been asked by reporters and well-wishers from across the state of Washington, “How did you go from 58 percent to 69.4 percent?” It was a team effort! We have outlined a meaningful plan for the future. The Port of Quincy and leaders from the Quincy/George communities have helped develop this plan. Our City Council approved financial support through an investment in warrants. And there was a team of dedicated Quincy/George volunteers who carried the message to their friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Thank you to every volunteer who made phone calls and knocked on doors. Thank you to local businesses and individuals who bought advertisements and contributed financially to spreading the message. Thank you to those who stopped by to share your stories of how this hospital has impacted your family. But most of all, thank you to every voter who said “Yes.”

Sunday afternoon I had the privilege of visiting residents at The Cambridge; one sweet lady held my hand and said, “Thank you for saving our hospital.” And so I extend her gratitude to you, community members who made the real difference.

Proposition #1 was a vote of support; the ongoing work of ensuring the future of local hospital services will continue in the weeks and months ahead. Thank you for being part of the future of Quincy Valley Medical Center and the “Legacy Project.” Together we are building a model of health care to serve families and businesses who will call these communities “home” in years to come.

Glenda Bishop, CEO, Quincy Valley Medical Center,

Quincy