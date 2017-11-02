Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Letter to the editor: A vote for Lybbert means two to help lead Quincy

Years ago a newspaper headline read, “A new kind of ‘farm’ is coming to Quincy,” heralding the first of several computer server farms. While this community can’t forget its heritage and the farmers who made it, both native-born and new to our country, the new “farms” have brought new attention to the Quincy area, attracting new businesses like Amway, ShopKo and many wineries.

I admit I don’t know much about the other candidate for mayor, and living in the country I can’t vote for the mayoral position. But our address is Quincy, and I do know Scott Lybbert has always been visible at community functions, be it cooking French fries at events on the museum grounds, showing a real interest in whatever topic was being presented at the City Council meetings (from dog parades to benefit the shelter to transportation for the elderly) or even just working both sides of the street with his wife at the recent FCAD parade. He doesn’t approach anything halfway but rather gives it his full attention.

And so often his wife Janet is by his side. While most wives probably don’t anticipate being part of their husband’s political lives, inevitably they are. On a national level, Michelle, Laura, Barbara and yes, even Hillary, are all names we’ve come to know because of their support of their husbands’ representing their offices.

Ken and I both believe that if the citizens of Quincy vote Scott in as the next mayor, we will get two valuable people to help lead Quincy into the future.

Susan Lacy,

Quincy