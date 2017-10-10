Posted on Oct 10, 2017

Letter to the editor: Vote for Paul

I ask you to vote for Paul Worley for Mayor. Paul has the necessary knowledge, experience and common sense to lead Quincy as Mayor.

Paul Worley has been a Quincy resident for 56 years. Paul grew up here with his parents, Marge and Andy Worley, who managed the local grocery store, Harold’s Thriftway.

Paul is an active member of the Quincy Lions Club. He is always ready to help out with any of their many service projects.

Paul currently works at the waste water treatment facility, which is heavily involved in the new waste water and water re-use project with the industrial users here in Quincy. Paul Worley has the much-needed knowledge and experience to see this crucial project through to completion on schedule.

The hiring of a new Chief of Police is in the process by the current council, and several officer positions need to be filled. With the addition of a police captain position, the safety and security of our 7,200 residents will be improved. Again, Paul Worley is the most qualified candidate for this job.

Experience, common sense, responsible spending and honesty are what Mayor Pro Tem Paul Worley is about. Please show your support on November 7, 2017, by voting for Paul Worley for Mayor.

Paul Lischka,

Quincy