Posted on Oct 10, 2017

Letter to the editor: Vote for Scott Lybbert

Having known Scott and Janet Lybbert for many years, I was thrilled when he told me he was running for mayor! Quincy needs someone with a definite plan for our future. Transparency, open lines of communication, an availability to all citizens, a budget flexible enough to fit Quincy’s beautification, opportunities for jobs, inclusion of seniors’ needs and what young families need to grow. Making Quincy safe and beautiful to live in. Exciting ideas! So please vote for Scott Lybbert for mayor!

Sue Gregory,

Quincy