Posted on Sep 21, 2017

Letter to the editor: Waking up to geoengineering

In a recent post on geoengineeringwatch.org, my kinsman, Dane Wigington, wrote a piece titled “Controlling Hurricanes: Harvey, Irma, And Now Jose?” He went on to pose the question whether the recent rash of destructive cyclones were just an act of nature or was there more to the story? It’s a known fact – only unknown to those who choose to keep their heads in the sand – that climate engineering, including the manipulation of hurricanes, is not just theory, speculation or conjecture, but is a verifiable reality and has been since project “Cirrus” was deployed by the U.S. military in 1947. When we pull ourselves away from our addicting TV programs, etc. (that are very successfully fulfilling their purpose of keeping us tuned out to the serious and destructive things going on all around us in plain sight, i.e. climate engineering/geoengineering), we can come out of our stupor and start doing what U.S. citizens should be doing in the one country on earth that’s supposed to be governed “by the people.”

When it comes to “by the people,” are you and most folks you know even up to speed on what’s going on in our state legislature? Most of us have been tuned out and complacent far too long, or continue to naively think we can make educated decisions based on what the news media chooses to pass on to us (with their “slant” included).

A recent issue of the Post Register cited the visit of a world-renowned person who was noted as far back as 2007 as having put millions of dollars into geoengineering. Given all the uproar on “climate,” what conclusion can you draw about a program that you never hear anything about, and though it’s “ongoing” you never get any updates? What can you conclude if increasing millions of dollars going into geoengineering happen to coincide with fires, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes and the like getting progressively worse and worse, and again, without one word ever spoken about any of the “progress” or even efforts of the “ongoing geoengineering?” With the present conditions being what they are, the floods, fires, storms, etc. (“controlled-out-of-control”), will only progress further until we all jointly wake up and start demanding the truth and an end to the “weather experiments” that are helping nothing but are destroying the world at a progressively alarming pace. Check out the Agricultural Defense Coalition at aircrap.org.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy