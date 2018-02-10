Posted on Feb 10, 2018

Letter to the editor: Wealth and the drive to control

Wealth and the drive to control

First, I’d like to extend a huge “thank you” to Mitch Simon, Kathie King, Kary Eaton, Rita Keene and other “regular citizens” for your letters to the editor! Thankfully, more and more of the alert and aware are speaking out. Based on Wikipedia reports on voting percentage results in Grant and Chelan counties, they are the majority. When political opinions of paid writers in those counties are expressed, they seem to express the opposite views of the majority (based on reported election voting percentages). Fortunately, it’s being exposed and people are waking up to the fact that for a long time we haven’t had a “government for the people and by the people” but rather all the strings being pulled on our economy, education system, weather, immigration policies, immunizations and more by strategy-smart, conniving mega-rich who, having all the money they could ever desire, long ago decided the only other thing they could do to “get their kicks” was to gradually acquire total control over groups, then countries, and ultimately, the whole world, effectively using psy-ops and false flags on a dumbed-down, overworked population.

Think about this one for a while, let’s say until you can answer the question with absolute assurance: Who decides what you should see on the news every day? Everyday citizens or people who share the same values as you? Hmmm. Who are the people and what do you know about the people who decide what stories go into syndicated newspapers? Look up (i.e. on Wikipedia) Carlos Slim Helú (Spanish pronunciation: kaɾlos esˈlim eˈlu). He’s a Mexican business magnate, investor and philanthropist who from 2010 to 2013 was ranked as the richest person in the world. Hmmm. If you can grow up in Mexico and honestly work your way up to being the richest man in the world, why aren’t people risking everything to get in to Mexico instead of out? As of January 2018, Slim is reportedly the seventh-richest person in the world according to Forbes’ listing of The World’s Billionaires, with a net worth estimated at $70.7 billion. If all this is true, wouldn’t you think, out of compassion for his own people, he’d be investing in Mexico big time and making it the land for dreamers? Instead, he became the biggest shareholder in The New York Times. Is there a level of wealth where the desire to control annihilates compassion?

Dwight Needens,

Quincy