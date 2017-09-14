Letter to the editor: Weed control in Quincy

Posted on Sep 14, 2017

Weed control in Quincy

I would like to thank the Post-Register and the city of Quincy for the Code Corner, which is in the paper regularly. It keeps the citizens of our community informed on codes that we may not otherwise be aware of.

I do have a concern after reading the Code Corner a few weeks ago regarding homeowners being responsible for keeping weeds and noxious weeds under control on and around our property.

I have been a homeowner in the Aho neighborhood for about five years, and in those years the neighbors, each and every year, go to Aho and ask that they remove the weeds from the 2.26-acre water retention area. They have done so twice in years I have lived in Quincy. On both times, damage was done to the fence surrounding the acreage, and I sometimes wonder if it might blow down during one of our windstorms.

I would like to know who is responsible for seeing that Aho maintain the acreage, and I feel it is important that it be maintained on a regular basis as it is a fire hazard and an eyesore, which I believe lowers my neighborhood’s property values.

Thank you for allowing me to air my frustration.

Vicki Vaughn,

Quincy