Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the Editor, Week of Dec. 29, 2016

Quincy’s Tree Lighting Ceremony was a great way to start the Christmas season

Thank you to the Quincy Business Association for inviting me once again to the Tree Lighting Ceremony. I had such a good time listening to the beautiful music provided by the Community Choir, visiting with everyone and eating cookies and drinking hot chocolate. My goodness, those cookies were delicious! They were just as good as those coming from the Mrs. Claus Bake Shop. The fountain at Rotary Park was a beautiful sight thanks to Jack Frost. What a great way to start the Christmas season!

The temperatures in Quincy were quite chilly and there was SNOW! Can you imagine what it was like at the North Pole?

Shortly after the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Santa sent me a text saying, “We have seventeen inches of snow and the elves begged me to take a break and make a snow fort and have a snowball fight.” Well, Santa, being the big kid that he is, couldn’t resist. Consequently, he caught a cold and wanted me to come home to make him my famous chicken noodle soup so he would be well enough to deliver presents on Christmas morning. Of course, I just had to return to the North Pole, but I’ll be back again next year!

Best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Sincerely,

Mrs. Claus