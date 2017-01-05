Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the Editor, week of Jan. 5, 2017

Not all the facts about Sessions indicate racism

An article from The Weekly Standard’s website pointed out the fact that Jeff Sessions was one of the only Republican senators who supported Eric Holder’s nomination for attorney general. You can find this information all over the internet if you simply type in “Jeff Sessions supported Eric Holder.”

If one chooses to do a microscopic search through someone’s life looking for evidence of racism, facts such as this should equally be cited. There’s a multitude of hit-pieces on Sessions that all have one thing in common: They’re based on a minuscule amount of unproven allegations. Not once do any of these articles’ authors admit or point out that these allegations are unproven and might be false. They put them out there as stone cold fact. Remember when “Dirty Harry” (Reid) accused Mitt Romney of not paying his taxes? Reid knew this was a lie, but the dutiful press simply ran with it, as if the mere allegation was fact, not once asking Reid for proof.

Jeff Sessions’ record doesn’t suggest he’s a racist. One story claims as a U.S. Attorney, Sessions sought and obtained the death penalty in a KKK murder case. In seeking to verify the truth, it appears the bottom line is, though he wasn’t the attorney on the case, Sessions did indeed help facilitate the state prosecution — and specifically so the racist convict could receive the death penalty. Later, as Alabama’s attorney general, Sessions helped make sure the penalty was imposed.

Have you ever heard even one mainstream report on Tracey Martin’s claim? A former travel chef in the Clinton White House, multiple internet reports, and the actual interview with Mr. Martin, claim he personally witnessed Hillary Clinton angrily call a black servant the “n-word.” Type in the names “Tracey Martin” and “Hillary Clinton” and you can verify it for yourself. Martin’s LinkedIn page features a photograph of him shaking hands with Hillary Clinton and includes details of how he has cooked for “numerous heads of state,” including Margaret Thatcher, Helmut Kohl and other well-known personalities.

In interviews with Joel Gilbert, President Obama’s alleged best friend from high school, Keith Kakugawa, vividly recalls when Barack discovered that Frank Marshall Davis was his real father. This documentary is the first that makes any sense at all and leaves no stone unturned. Look it up, and watch “Dreams From My Real Father.” The evidence is undeniable!

Dwight Needens,

Quincy