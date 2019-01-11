Posted on Jan 10, 2019

Letter to the editor: Select Ybarra for LD13 Position 2

I urge you to support sending Alex Ybarra as a replacement for Matt Manweller for LD13 Position 2.

I worked with Alex at Grant County PUD for over 13 years. He is thoughtful, honest, and always willing to listen; a man of integrity desperately needed by the GOP for this position.

Alex graduated from CWU in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and mechanical engineering.

Alex is experienced in electric power generation, environmental and fish migration issues, water issues, reliability compliance, and agricultural issues. In short, Alex is a professional used to dealing in facts and evidence who understands the challenges faced in LD13.

Alex Ybarra is the exact right choice the Republican Party needs if it wants to remain relevant in the 21st century. Alex is the future of the GOP. Please contact the county commissioners and urge them to choose Alex Ybarra to represent us in Olympia.

Sincerely,

Charli Sorenson,

Ellensburg