Posted on Mar 8, 2019

Letter to the editor: Who do they really serve?

Who do they really serve?

In 2016, to rank among the top 50 wealthiest members of Congress required a net worth of at least $6.9 million. The list below was made of those who qualified and their estimated net worth at that time. President Trump’s donating his salary to charity. I suggest we all call and write each of these people and request they donate their salaries to paying off the national debt:

Republican Darrell Issa of California, $283.3 million; Republican Rick Scott of Florida, $255 million; Montana Republican Greg Gianforte, $135.7 million; Democrat Jared Polis of Colorado, $122.6 million; Michigan Republican David Trott, $119.1 million; Republican Michael McCaul of Texas, $113 million; Democrat John Delaney of Maryland, $92.6 million; Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, $90.2 million; Republican Vern Buchanan of Florida, $73.9 million; Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal, $70 million; California Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, $58.5 million; Florida Republican, $55.3 million; Trey Hollingsworth, Indiana Republican, $50.1 million; Republican Chris Collins of New York, $43.5 million; Tennessee Republican Diane Black, $38 million; Paul Mitchell, a Michigan Republican, $37.7 million; Ohio Republican, James Renacci, $34.4 million; Democrat Scott Peters of California, $32 million; Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, $31.2 million; New Jersey Republican Tom MacArthur, $30 million; Washington Democrat Suzan DelBene, $28.4 million; New Jersey Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen, $28 million; Texas Republican Roger Williams, $27.7 million; California Democrat Ro Khanna, $27 million; Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill, $26.9 million; Tennessee Republican Bob Corker, $23.1 million; Florida Republican Francis Rooney, $22.6 million; Democrat Joseph Kennedy III of Massachusetts, $18.7 million; South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman, $18.3 million; North Dakota Republican John Hoeven, $17.9 million; California Democrat Nancy Pelosi, $16 million; Georgia Republican David Perdue, $15.8 million; Idaho Republican Jim Risch, $15.6 million; Illinois Democrat Brad Schneider, $14.9 million; Republican Buddy Carter of Georgia, $13.2 million; Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett, $13.1 million; Democrat Jim Cooper of Tennessee, $12.3 million; Rick Allen, Georgia Republican, $11.7 million; Wisconsin Republican Jim Sensenbrenner, $11.1 million; Fred Upton, Michigan Republican, $11 million; Nita M. Lowey, New York Democrat, $10.9 million; New York Democrat Carolyn B. Maloney, $10 million; Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell, $10.4 million; Pennsylvania Republican Mike Kelly, $10.4 million; Ron Johnson Wisconsin Republican, $10.4 million; Republican Rod Blum of Iowa, $10.2 million; Georgia Republican, Johnny Isakson, $9.7 million; Democrat Bill Foster of Illinois, $9.3 million; Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, $8.6 million; New Mexico Republican Steve Pearce, $7.5 million; and Steve Daines, Montana Republican, $6.9 million.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy