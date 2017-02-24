Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 24, 2017 in Opinion

Letters to the editor: Two ways to think about gun ownership

Two ways to think about gun ownership

A recent television news program reported that mail-order kits containing all the parts needed to construct a military-style automatic rifle can be purchased in the United States, no background check required.

The same day I saw that report, I read the following item in the Christian Science Monitor Weekly Magazine dated Feb. 13, 2017:

Gun crime has almost been eradicated in Japan. The country had 6 gun deaths in 2014, compared with 39,599 in the United States. Analysts say the secret lies in Japan’s stringent gun laws: Handguns are banned, people have to attend a course, pass a written exam, and achieve at least 95 percent on a shooting-range test. There are also mental-health and drug tests. Japan has had tough gun laws ever since the weapons entered the country, says Iain Overton, author of “Gun Baby Gun,” and this “laid down a bedrock saying that guns really don’t play a part in civilian society.”

Two nations. Two kinds of gun legislation. Two ways to define a nation’s “exceptionalism.”

Ron Moen,

Quincy