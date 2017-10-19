Posted on Oct 19, 2017

Letter to the editor: Vote yes on Proposition 1

We would like to speak in favor of the Quincy Valley Medical Center Proposition No. 1, which will be voted on in November of this year. We have not voted for recent levy propositions because we did not see a path going forward.

However, there is now a plan that has been called the “Legacy Project” that we feel very positive about. We feel our biggest need is for emergency, primary, and diagnostic services. This is the direction of the new plan.

The most positive part of this plan is the partnership aspect which will give us the base for providing the essential health care facility we need, plus the support from a larger group of health care providers. There are currently three health care groups very interested in partnering with our local hospital. This is very exciting, and something Quincy has not had in the past. These groups will provide options from which our local hospital can not only survive, but thrive, and be a viable part of our community.

The $875,000 being asked for this November is smaller than any other recent levy requests. This amount is a bridge to support the good work at our hospital until this Legacy Project is fully in place within the next year or so.

We are very confident in the current administration at the hospital, and feel they have a positive and forward looking plan for keeping a hospital in Quincy that will fulfill our needs now and for years to come.

Please support Prop. 1 and retain our local hospital district.

Thanks.

Ed and Kit Field,

Quincy