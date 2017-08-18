Posted on Aug 18, 2017

Library art exhibit a first for 93-year-old Quincy man

Call Irwin Meyer talented. Call him blessed, call him lucky. Call him whatever you wish. Just don’t call him one thing.

“I’m not an artist,” he said. “I just put the paint where they say to put it.”

For the past 20-plus years, Meyer, of Quincy, has been proving himself wrong, creating impressive paintings by the time-honored method of painting by numbers. And now, he has his first exhibit, at the Quincy branch of the North Central Regional Library.

“To me, it’s just my pastime,” he said. “It’s what I do to fill time.”

Most of his works depict animals and/or landscapes.

“I enjoy doing a good scenic picture,” he said. “I prefer that there be some life in it, some animal, some bird, something like that.”

Few of his works stay with him, Meyer instead choosing to give them away. Now some of them are up on the walls of the library, something he acquiesced to after some badgering from friends.

“The idea didn’t appeal to me at all,” the 93-year-old Meyer said with a laugh, later adding, “I just hope other people enjoy ’em.”

It all started with a Christmas present he once received, many years ago: a paint-by-numbers kit. Now, some of his works take him weeks to complete. Such is the detail and dedication required, and such, says Meyer, is the required focus, as well.

“I like to do it when I’m in the mood to do it,” he said. “It’s not a job.”

He says he doesn’t want it to feel like a chore, he wants it to remain enjoyable, and when something requires deep concentration, being in the right mood is essential.

“For example, on a wolf’s head, the eyes have to be just right,” he said, “and you only get one shot at it. Once that paint is on, it’s pretty hard to do it over.”

He may not call himself an artist, but he sounds a lot like one, especially when talking about how satisfying it is to finish a picture and realize it came out just like he wanted it to.

Unlike many artists, though, he says he has no favorites, no piece of art that he must keep. At the same time, he refuses to sell any, choosing instead to give them away.

Well into his 10th decade of life, Meyer relishes the chance to keep painting for as long as he can. He says he has no regrets about not picking up the brush any sooner.

“I was busy before that,” the retired farmer said with a chuckle.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com