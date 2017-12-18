Posted on Dec 18, 2017

Little things troublesome for Lady Jacks hoops team

After two tough losses back-to-back to Prosser and Ellensburg, there might be light at the end of the tunnel for the Lady Jacks basketball team.

“We have ups and downs, sometimes more downs than ups but I feel like we are so close,” head coach Cory Medina said. “I feel like if they can build their confidence and get more consistent, we can start knocking teams off that they don’t think we can.”

The team lost to Prosser 67-21 Dec. 8 and lost to Ellensburg 64-18 the next day, but despite the scores, there were reasons to be optimistic, Medina said.

The team is taking higher-percentage shots, but it’s still missing a considerable share. Against Ellensburg, the team faced a common conundrum: playing better than the scoreboard says.

“We go up against Ellensburg and we are playing well and we are matched up. Then I look at the score and they are up by 10. Then, we play and I look and we are down by 20. And I’m going, ‘What is going on?’” Medina said. “That part is frustrating. But when we play, our defense doesn’t look too bad at all, we rotate pretty well, the girls are smart and are figuring things out. I’m hoping that in the second half we can start knocking off teams that take us for granted.”

The morale among the girls has not dipped. The team understands the little things that they are doing wrong, Medina said.

“Sometimes they lose their player on defense, a lot of it is rebounding, we don’t do jump-stops so it turns into a travel and a turnover,” Medina said, listing the sort of miscues that have bedeviled his team.

The team has improved in some areas, Medina said, making leaps sometimes overnight.

“Against Ellensburg we had half the turnovers we had against Prosser,” Medina said. The Jacks played the Bulldogs a day after playing the Mustangs.

“It’s coming together, but it’s slow,” he said. “Like against Prosser, we had one good quarter and then we got shaky.”

Against Prosser, Ivania Chavez led the Lady Jacks with six points, followed by Bryonne Gray with five and Avery Vander Veen with four. Hailey McKee, Corina Cervantes and Pamela Barajas had two points each. Chavez also had six rebounds and an assist. Vander Veen had five rebounds, and Cervantes had four. Halee Blancas had three.

McKee had three assists and two steals. Both Jacqueline Dearie and Vander Veen had one assist and two steals each.

Jackie Garces led the Lady Jacks in points against Ellensburg with four. Hailey McKee and Avery Vander Veen had three points each. Ivania Chavez, Bryonne Gray, Jacqueline Dearie and Halee Blancas had two points each.

Jazmine Benitez had four rebounds, as did Chavez, who also had two steals. McKee and Dearie also had two steals. Blancas and Gaby Arroyo had a steal apiece.

This Friday night’s game against Othello may be a good measuring stick to see how close the girls really are. Last year, the Lady Jacks had two of their best games against the Lady Huskies.

Tipoff against the visiting Othello squad is 5:45 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com