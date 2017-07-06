Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News

Local crew fought the Sutherland Canyon Fire

The Sutherland Canyon Fire that burned a few miles north and west of town last week brought smoke into Quincy and involved firefighters of the Grant County Fire District 3.

Some residents, along the northern edge of the Quincy area, were given Level 2 evacuation notices at one point as the fire spread, prompting them to be ready to leave at any time. Don Fortier, chief of GCFD3, said that some Level 3 evacuation notices were given in other parts of Grant County, but close to Quincy no one had to evacuate. No one was injured and no structures were lost in District 3, he said.

The Sutherland Canyon Fire was declared 100 percent contained on Sunday night. Reportedly started by dry lightning, the wildfire burned 29,000 acres. Almost 16,000 of the burned acres are in District 3, Fortier said.

Wind drove the wildfire, which started in Douglas County on June 26, coming out of the Palisades Canyon, and GCFD3 was called to fight it at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, Fortier said. The blaze was in an area of Fire District 2, Fortier said, but it was expected to burn into District 3.

“We took a stand on the north side of Baird Springs Road,” Fortier said. “We were dealing with 30 and 40 mph gusts.”

The GCFD3 crew had a lot of hard work on the fire for the entire night.

“We had a really great response from all of our personnel, and they fought the fire hard all night long, and we met most of our goals and objectives that night,” Fortier said.

Later on Wednesday morning, the State Mobilization Team started coming in to manage the wildfire response. At the height of the wildfire, Fortier said, there were probably 36 engines, plus air tankers and helicopters fighting it.

The firefighters are tired but OK, Fortier said on Monday. He thanked those in the community who stopped lighting fireworks at night, which allowed the firefighters at the fire camp at Quincy High School to get some rest after working 12- to 16-hour shifts.

Fortier said the Sutherland Canyon Fire was the third major wildfire that the district has responded to this year and the biggest event so far this year.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com