Posted on Jan 17, 2018

Local governments cooperate on Quincy hospital debt

Grant County is close to receiving a $1 million investment from the City of Quincy that will share some of the debt from Quincy Valley Medical Center, the local hospital, and county officials couldn’t be happier – unless, of course, the debt were paid off.

On Dec. 19, the Quincy City Council approved a measure to have the city invest $1 million in the registered warrants owed by the local hospital district that serves city residents and the surrounding area.

Several local officials described the move by the city as very positive, and it may be completed within a matter of weeks.

Glenda Bishop, who was appointed CEO of QVMC a few months ago, wrote in an email: “The City of Quincy’s investment in QVMC’s registered warrants is evidence of strong support for the work being done to create a new model of local hospital services. City leaders have been involved in discussions about the opportunities for change at Quincy Valley Medical Center, and their recent agreement to participate in the registered warrants is significant to the ongoing development of sustainable health care in Quincy.”

County officials pleased

Grant County officials have been working toward this deal for quite a while. They went to the city of Quincy with the idea a few years ago, sources said.

Now, the paperwork for an interlocal agreement has been signed by Grant County and the City of Quincy to allow the city to invest in the county’s registered warrants for the Quincy hospital, which is governed not by the city but by Grant County Public Hospital District 2.

Cindy Carter, Grant County Commissioner for District 3, which includes Quincy and George, said on Jan. 8 that she is excited that the city of Quincy is participating in the sharing of registered warrants and that it is important because it shows community support from Quincy.

“Because so far Grant County has been the only financial support on these registered warrants, and we are talking millions of dollars,” she said. “It’s nice to have Quincy participate in that.”

Over the past few years, the local hospital district’s debt in registered warrants crept up instead of being paid off by the district.

“The county was the buffer,” Carter said, the buffer supporting the hospital.

But the buffer provided to District 2, as well as to other hospital districts within the county, was always supposed to be to cover a shortfall over a short period, not to be used as a long-term solution.

“It’s supposed to be that cushion, like when you are writing checks and don’t have enough money,” Carter said.

She said that the hospital is doing things differently now, making changes and winning community buy-in.

“So we are working with them,” she said. “We are riding out the storm with them. … We have been the only ones riding out this storm with them.”

Like Carter, Richard Stevens, Grant County commissioner for District 1, said the warrants are for short-term fixes in cash flow. So, how important is this move by Quincy officials?

“Well, we are happy they are doing it. We felt the city should have some skin in the game, not just the county,” said Stevens, who is also president of the board of county commissioners this year. “I think it was a good move by the city.”

The investment will earn the city a higher rate of return, and Stevens pointed out that the move invests the city’s money in its own community.

It gets the county’s level of registered warrants to a better level, he said, though county commissioners would like to see it down around $1 million or $1.5 million.

Grant County Treasurer Darryl Pheasant described Quincy’s investment as ponying up and taking an ownership interest in the success of the hospital. And it is a big step. He said that not only has the city never done this before, but it might be the first city in the state to do something like this.

The investment from the City of Quincy does not create breathing room for the hospital district. Pheasant explained that the investment substitutes ownership of a portion of the hospital district debt but does not change the total – it does not create room beneath the cap, which the county set at $5 million.

County officials, he added, expect entities like hospital districts to have a good business plan and not to be in registered warrants forever. As such, the move by the City of Quincy is “very important,” he said, “because we are not here just to give them a $5 million cap for the rest of their lives.”

The treasurer’s office is where the registered warrants are tracked. Pheasant said the total for hospital district 2 was $4.2 million at the end of 2017 – down from an earlier spike. He said the hospital district made good progress in the past three months by “not pushing that cap … but it is still a lot of money.”

At the end of 2016 the warrants total was $3.6 million, he said, so, during 2017 the total rose about $600,000. In October, the warrants had risen to $4.7 million, before tax collections came in, he said.

Next step

Tim Snead, Quincy’s city administrator, said the city is waiting for the hospital district to sign the agreement, and then the city will transfer the funds to Grant County. He confirmed that the investment will be $1 million.

At that point, the city will own a portion of the debt of the hospital district, taking it off the county’s hands. Based on the total of $4.2 million at the end of last year, the county will hold $3.2 million.

If the hospital district were to hit the $5 million limit, then Quincy’s share would amount to 20 percent of the total.

The next meeting of the hospital district board is on Jan. 22.

Randy Zolman, chair of the board of commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2, confirmed that the agreement will be on the agenda at the board’s Jan. 22 meeting. He said that he expects the agreement will be approved and completed, because the board has always been in favor of such an investment from the city government.

“The reason is it shows that the community is supporting the facility,” Zolman said, “and that’s the big thing we are looking for.”

The city shouldering some of the registered warrants won’t sweep away all of the challenges facing QVMC, but Zolman characterized the city’s move as “another piece of the pie.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com