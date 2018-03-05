Posted on Mar 5, 2018

Local health care gets a big win: Column

By Dave Burgess

The votes are all counted: The hospital levy passed with flying colors.

It seemed the “Yes” votes in the first tally were enough for supporters to be confident that Proposition 1 in the special election would pass, and then the second tally added to the “Yes” margin. The final tally, on Feb. 23, showed the measure, a special levy for maintenance and operations for Grant County Public Hospital District 2, had plenty of votes and actually nearly reached 70 percent in favor – an amazing surge of support.

The magic number for passage has been 60 percent. Recent levy measures for the district and its Quincy Valley Medical Center did not reach 60, though the previous one got close, with 58.1 percent.

One inference that can be made is that Quincy Valley voters like a bargain. When the Quincy School District bond issue passed, very low interest rates and rising property valuations in the district made the cost of the sweeping plan for construction less of a bite in the pocketbook. The hospital levy just passed similarly looks affordable, costing less than special levies of years past.

The final numbers show 1,832 votes counted on the hospital levy. There were 1,272 votes “Yes” and 560 votes “No.”

A little breakdown of the numbers is in order.

With only the one local measure on the ballot, there were 45 more votes counted than on the levy proposition in 2017 – an election that had a contested race for Quincy mayor on it, which would believably get a lot of voters involved.

The voting this time ended at 69.43 percent in favor and 30.57 percent not in favor of the levy. There were 188 fewer “No” votes, which is quite a swing. In another way to look at it, the hospital levy got 11.3 percentage points higher support this time than in the November election – also a big jump.

How did that happen? A big part of it was due to a group of friends of the hospital, about 15 involved members of the community, who joined in a grass-roots effort. Evan Landin, who has served on the Quincy City Council as well as on the hospital district board, was inspirational, sharing his personal story of a medical emergency and being taken care of at QVMC. Their message got through to a lot of voters.

While not everyone supported Proposition 1, its passage means a lot to the leaders of the hospital and to its staff. It will mean a lot for the future of QVMC and to residents, employers and the community overall.

Dave Burgess is the editor of The Quincy Valley Post-Register and can be contacted at news@qvpr.com.