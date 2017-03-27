Posted on Mar 27, 2017 in News

Local veterinarian ends 23-year run

The long days among long tails and whiskers are almost over for Dr. Laura Hoyt.

The longtime veterinarian, head of Quincy Veterinary Clinic, on Road F, for more than 20 years, will leave her practice at the end of the month and move to Bothell, and then later to Germany to be with her future husband.

Hoyt sold the practice a year ago and has been waiting for the new owner to find replacement veterinarians to take over.

“There are three new doctors coming in,” she said.

This is not the first time her career faces major changes. Years ago she stopped working as a doctor for work animals, focusing only on small pets.

“It takes a toll after 30 years,” she said of her career as a doctor of animals. “When we first came to Quincy we did a lot of work with the large animals, and about five years ago I decided I just couldn’t do them all anymore.”

After almost a quarter-century in the same town, the little children who came with their pets at the beginning are now parents of the little children coming in now bringing a sick dog. Over 23 years, she has had to say goodbye to a large number of elderly pets who were once puppies or kittens in her office.

“It’s difficult,” the 58-year-old Hoyt said. “For a person my age, I have had to deal with a lot of grief in my own life, and it’s cumulative: you lose friends, you lose parents you lose your own pets. So when you see someone feeling the same thing, it really is hard.”

Over the years, she said, she has trained herself to be supportive of a grieving pet owner in many ways, including painting watercolor portraits of the departed friend.

“I painted a lot of little pictures over the years,” she said, although sometimes not even the palette and the brushes do the trick.

“Sometimes I just go home and cry,” she said. “That’s part of it. I get attached to a lot of these patients, because we have been through a lot together.”

In addition, the upswing in popularity of exotic pets has made the job more difficult at times, with the rare animals sometimes carrying rare diseases, which in a town like Quincy meant trips to larger cities to have the pet looked at.

For Hoyt, the relocation (she prefers that to the word retirement) has two stages, first, Bothell, where she will work as a vet part-time to be closer to her mother, and then Germany where her husband – a German orchardist who worked in George at one point – lives now.

The move to the land of Hunde and Katzen (dogs and cats) doesn’t mean she will work as a vet there, Hoyt said.

“I probably would learn the language well enough to do that,” she said. “But there are other things I would like to do, you know, get your bucket list going: I would like to paint more, read, write.”

The daughter of a Bothell veterinarian, Hoyt said she always wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps. Back when she was little, of course, people had different ideas of what girls could or could not aspire to.

“Everybody said, ‘Oh, you can’t be a veterinarian because you are a girl,’” Hoyt said, “but I was stubborn, and I said, ‘Yes, I can.’

Dad also tried to talk some sense into his daughter. He wasn’t worried about his child being the wrong gender for the job, he was just worried about the job.

“He knew the struggles, and all I saw was the fun part of it,” Hoyt said. “He knew how hard it is. You work very, very hard, you go through a lot of schooling that is very expensive, and he thought, ‘If you are going into that kind of a profession, go into human medicine and get paid a lot more,’ but I wanted to work with animals.”

She also did not want to work in big cities, and that’s how she ended up in Quincy in the mid-1990s. Now she returns, albeit for a short while, to her father’s old haunts, and then she will fly East, leaving behind three decades of work where the meows and woofs were just part of it.

“One regret I suppose is that to be as dedicated to the work as I am, I had to let family and friend relationships slide. That hurt a little bit,” she said. Even a 20-year marriage collapsed, she said and a lot of it “had to do with working all the time.”

Still, she has no regrets about being that stubborn girl who said she could become a vet and then did just that, for 30 years.

“I love my work,” she said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com