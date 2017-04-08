Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

Locals react to Heimbach’s unexpected exit

Reactions to the surprise meeting of the Quincy City Council and the replacement of Bob Heimbach as chief of police left locals with many questions and widely varying opinions, both about the ending of Heimbach’s employment at the city and how it was done.

Phil Anderson attended the March 29 meeting of the City Council and spoke with The Quincy Valley Post-Register on Monday.

“What I heard was an attorney attempting to avoid saying what really happened. …. my question to him was who initiated this whole process, and he could not or would not answer that.”

The way it was explained by the attorney, Allan Galbraith, is that the mayor hires and fires. The council members have no say on that – they can vote on financial matters, he said.

He said no council members spoke at the meeting.

Anderson wanted to know whether city officials had thought of offering Heimbach retirement. Anderson said that if he were sitting on the council, he would have voted no on the severance package unless Heimbach had been offered retirement.

During the first days after Heimbach’s exit became known, individuals voiced their opinions on social media as well, with some criticizing the decision and some celebrating it. On the Post-Register’s Facebook page, opinions were split over whether letting Heimbach go was a good thing. Some called him a good guy, while some saw his exit under pressure as long overdue payback.

Anderson does not live in town but has worked in Quincy since 1984, was president of the local chamber of commerce, is co-manager of the veterans wall and has served on the library board for over 30 years. He said he has been impressed with the service Heimbach has provided while police chief.

“Heimbach was doing a good job,” Anderson said, adding that the gist of what he got there was that all of the approximately 20 local residents attending the council meeting thought the same thing – they wondered why this is happening when Heimbach is doing a good job.

“I live in the country, but when there is a need for an officer to come out,” Anderson said, “Bob’s employees have come out here and treated me fairly and honestly and gained a ton of respect for the department.

“What I am seeing is a department that does its job and does it well. I would give the credit for that to Bob.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com