Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Longtime warrior against weeds honored

Tony Stadelman, of George, knows weeds. He started farming in George in 1978, and for 21 years he also worked for the Grant County Weed District No. 3 as the weed inspector.

On Jan. 16, during a meeting of the district’s board, chairman Robert Smith honored Stadelman, presenting him a plaque for his dedicated work over so many years combating weeds across the district, which covers about 60,000 acres around George and south of George.

Stadelman retired from the weed district in August 2016 originally, but he helped the district through a transitional period. The district found it was difficult to fill Stadelman’s shoes after he stepped away from the district job, and things got bumpy for the district, to the point that the board last year put forward the idea of disbanding the district. But the district members decided to keep the organization going and find a new weed inspector.

The district’s new weed inspector is Allen Evenson, of George. He started in March. Evenson said he had hoped that the plaque would be presented to Stadelman at the annual meeting of the district, which is Jan. 18, but the scheduling didn’t work out.

“Tony has done a lot for the district,” Evenson said.

Stadelman is still on the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board. He joined the state board in 1996, the year after he started working for District 3, the board’s website says, and he is the board chair today.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com