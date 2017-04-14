Pages Menu
Looking Back, April 13, 1961: Wanapum Dam

Pouring concrete at Wanapum Dam, April 13, 1961. File photo

Another four cubic yards of concrete are poured at Wanapum Dam, a job that will require approximately 1,000,000 cubic yards of concrete before it is completed in 1964.
This particular pour is made in the floor of a draft tube in the powerhouse. More than 1,200 men are employed at Wanapum by Grant County Constructors, a five-firm combine headed by Morrison-Knudsen as sponsoring contractor. The dam is being built for the Public Utility District of Grant County and will have a total nameplate capacity of 831,250 kilowatts from its generators when completed.

