Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Community

Looking Back, April 26, 1979: Computer performs many functions for city clerk

A Burroughs L-900 computer purchased by the Town of Quincy with federal revenue funds earlier this year is now in use at City Hall. The unit cost $21,000.

Jean Lindberg, acting city clerk said the computer is used to record all budget revenues and expenditures and provide a current status report on all city funds.

This will be helpful to the department heads and council to give better control on expenditures and keep the budget in balance.

The computer will also be used to handle all the double-entry bookkeeping being required by the Washington State Auditor’s office. Later in the year, the computer will be used to do the billing for sewer and garbage and will automatically address the billing cards.

The funds come from a special, federal revenue-sharing fund.