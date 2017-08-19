Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Looking Back: Aug. 13, 2003

Looking Back: Reyes relates Iraq experience

Marine Sergeant Ben Reyes is home in Quincy on a 30-day leave shortly after returning from a mission in Iraq. While home, he has been sharing his experiences in the Middle East with family and friends. When Reyes’ company, Echo Company, arrived in Kuwait, they began training to take over a key port facility in Az Zabayr.

Echo Company was just 20 minutes into Iraq when they started engaging the enemy. Most of the enemy soldiers were from the Republican Guard, Saddam Hussein’s personal army. Reyes said his company of 80-90 Marines captured between 460-470 enemy prisoners of war that first day.