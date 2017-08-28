Posted on Aug 28, 2017

Looking Back: Aug. 26, 2010

Looking Back: AAU program coming to Quincy

Augustine Pedregon wants to revive the youth sports program in Quincy.

The Quincy native has worked with Wenatchee’s Amateur Athletic Union and high school basketball programs for the past several years, and now he has returned home with the hopes of starting an AAU hoops program in the fall.

Pedregon spoke to the Quincy School District board of directors at their Tuesday meetings about his plans.

“There’s a huge opportunity here,” he said. “I’ve seen it work in Wenatchee and it can work here as well.”

The program would be for boys and girls in the third through eighth grades.

Pedregon said he wants to serve as the program’s president for two years before turning the position over to somebody else. He said Don Francis, Kathy Knodell, Jeremy McCreary and Jessica Trevino have joined as board members.

“This is easier for coaches who can just put in the time on the court and not have to go through any paperwork,” he said. “I think we can get this organized and running smooth. I want to keep it going.” Pedregon said the program will work as a feeder system into the high school teams.

“I’ve talked to Wade Petersen and Cully Donovan, and they are going to give us things for the kids to learn,” he said. “To teach the kids the fundamentals before they reach that age is huge. We’ve been walking onto the court for the first time, and other teams already have 200 games under their belts.”