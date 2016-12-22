Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in Opinion

Looking Back, Dec. 18, 1997: New mayor wants back-to-basics government

This year’s New Year’s resolution for Quincy will be starting with a new administration. Part of the administration is new mayor Dick Zimbelman.

Zimbelman’s first duty will be to hire a city administrator. He said the role of mayor for the past four years has been to oversee the new administration. The duty should be performed by the administrator with the mayor overseeing the administrator, he said.

“It’s a full-time position and I have no intention of being a full-time mayor,” he said.