Posted on Dec 28, 2017

Looking Back: Dec. 28, 1989

Looking Back: Clinic decision, completion is set

A decision on the clinic occupants and a revised construction schedule are reality for Quincy Valley Hospital’s expansion project.

The local doctors will occupy the physician’s clinic is the decision reached by QVH commissioners. The board had received proposals from the local group of doctors operating the Quincy Valley Medical Clinic plus a doctor’s group from Spokane.

With the decision, negotiations have begun with Drs. Rick McKinney, Steve Stanfield and Charles Zelnick. QVH submitted a proposal to the doctors this week to begin the formal process.

The physician’s clinic is one of three parts of QVH’s project. In addition, a convalescent center and remodeling work on QVH are being completed.

Construction work on all three projects is expected to be completed by March 15, according to the revised schedule. That revised schedule, given to QVH by Inland Construction, has the inside work completed much sooner.

Work on the physician’s clinic of 6,748 square feet is set to be completed by Jan. 19, according to the revised schedule. The 22-bed convalescent center is then expected to be finished on Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, the hospital remodeling work has started as well. That work includes remodeling the nurses’ station and a new laboratory.

All the outside work is expected to be completed by March 15. The outside work is roughly “90 percent” complete, QVH administrator Kim Dahlman said. When the rest of the outside work will be completed will depend on the weather, Dahlman said.

The administrator added that most of the inside work can be completed quickly since it’s pre-built cabinetry work.

Once work on the convalescent center is completed, that part of the project will need to go through a review process before it can be occupied. Both the state Department of Social and Health Services plus the federal Medicaid inspectors are required to inspect the project.

The clinic does not need to be inspected (except for the standard fire inspection) before being occupied. When the clinic will be occupied is uncertain.