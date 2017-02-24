Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 24, 2017 in Community

Looking Back, Feb. 23, 1978: Tina Pearl wins crown of Quincy’s Junior Miss

Tina Pearl captivated an audience of 500 people with her provocative dance routine and went on to win the title of Quincy’s Junior Miss Monday night.

Dancing to the music of “Devil Woman,” Tina ended her performance with a tantalizing wink that brought a roar of approval from the crowd.

The contest was very close, however, and there were many suspenseful minutes before the judges’ decision was announced by the master of ceremonies Randy Brooks.

Mary Wolfe was first runner-up and Lila Young was second runner-up. Patsy Westover was given the Spirit of Junior Miss award on the basis of a vote from her fellow contestants. Tina received a $300 scholarship, Mary a $150 scholarship, Lila a $100 scholarship, all from Greater Quincy Inc., a sponsor of the program.

In addition to the talent renditions by the contestants, entertainment was also provided by Spectrum, a high school vocal group under the direction of Stu Hunt, the Apollo Club of Wenatchee men’s singing group, and a musical combo of Hunt, Robbie Agripino and Steve Mortensen.

Tina, Mary and Lila will represent Quincy in appearances at other pageants and will grace the Quincy float in numerous parades this summer.

Tina is the daughter of Larry Pearl and Donna Crooks.