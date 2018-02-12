Posted on Feb 12, 2018

Looking Back: Feb. 8, 1979

Looking Back: Johnson honored by chamber

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce honored W.E. “Bud” Johnson with a plaque for outstanding community service at the annual installation banquet … . James Brown was installed as president for the coming year.

Johnson has been one of the principal supporters of the Quincy Senior Center, donating the building to the city for use as a senior center and contributing financially to its further development. He is a longtime resident of the town and developed much of the southeast section. He donated the land for Pioneer Elementary School and the property behind the school for a park for the city.