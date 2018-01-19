Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Looking Back: Jan. 19, 1978

Looking Back: Mayor, council members take oath of office Tuesday

Jan. 19, 1978

Mayor Ken McGrew and council members Marilyn Neavill, Evan Landin and Richard Moyser were sworn into office at the town council meeting Tuesday night. Following the oath of office, Mayor McGrew re-appointed Bernard Parker as city clerk, Merle Wilson as chief of police, Jerry Merritt as city attorney and Dick Jones as public works director.

He also named Charles Sepulveda as the council representative to the Grant County Community Action Council and Clifton Whyte to the civil service board for the town.

Parker reported that the PUD had advised him that the energy shortage was over for the present and the street lights could be turned back on. The council felt that the town was well lighted with the existing lights and that the added lights were not necessary if money could be saved by not using them. Parker was directed to check with the PUD to find out if there would be a difference in the cost by leaving them off.

The opening of an auto repair shop in a residential neighborhood was reported to the council and Jones was directed to write the owner to advise him that this was in conflict with a zoning ordinance.

Councilman Sepulveda questioned the payment of basic telephone charges for some city employees and Parker said this had been the practice of the city for many years. The home telephone of the city clerk, public works director, police officers and fire marshal was being paid by the city because these people were on call 24 hours a day. Mayor McGrew said he also felt this was not an obligation of the city to pay the basic phone charges.

Evan Landin pointed out that the labor contract with the police officers provided for payment of the telephone and he objected to changing the policy since these people had been hired under that condition. Parker volunteered to pay his telephone bill since the council felt it was not the city’s responsibility to provide a phone.