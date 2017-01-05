Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Opinion

Looking Back, Jan. 9, 1964: Willard Hess new chamber president

Willard Hess, well-known businessman of Quincy was elected the new Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce president for the coming year at the regular meeting of new board members Tuesday at the Turf Café.

Other officers for the new year are Gene Staley, manager of Security State Bank, first vice president and Don Nelson, owner of a Quincy radio station, second vice president.

Don Piper, chairman of the Installation Banquet, reported that Saturday evening, Feb. 1, has been set for the annual event and it is to be held in one of the school buildings. Complete details will be published at a later date.

Board members were shown the new Quincy brochure, now available at the chamber office.

In other business, the chamber made a motion to urge and encourage all public-spirited persons to file for one of the city positions that are to come up for election this March.