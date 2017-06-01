Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Community

Looking Back, June 1, 2000: A significant fossil

Jeanne Range could spend all day sifting through the sand near her home at Ancient Lakes. She has become quite familiar with the area since she and her husband first discovered rare bones buried there in the summer of 1998.

Range’s husband, Dave Bishop, said he was digging a line for a drain pipe on Ancient Lakes Road when he noticed some strange bones in the soil. Range, a former anthropology student at Central Washington University, decided to take a closer look.

“The (bones) that came up were abnormal, because of the teeth,” said Range. “And because of the depth, it looked like they had to be old.”

Range has spent the past two years digging through the soil, looking for the rest of the bones and other material which might be important to the ongoing work of anthropology. She and Dr. James Chatters, a CWU professor and nationally acclaimed anthropologist, put the bones together and identified the animal as a sloth.

Carol Emory, an anthropology student doing research at the site, said researchers owe much to Range for her work in preserving the find.