Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Community

Looking Back, June 11, 1964: State 4-H Conference at Pullman

4-H members from all parts of the state will be attending the annual State 4-H Conference to be held on the WSU campus in Pullman which began June 8. Many 4-H’ers are able to attend this event through grants awarded them by various 4-H sponsors.

Winners of these grants from our local area are Susan Seal, Annette Gregg and Dawn Clark. Susan was judged winner of the Senior Clothing Activity Contest. This contest was sponsored by the Security State Bank of Quincy. To win this contest a contestant must complete a blouse within two-and-a-half hours. The blouse is then judged on the model and later judged for construction. Winners are announced at the County Dress Revue.

Annette Gregg received the Junior Leadership Grant sponsored by the Seattle First National Bank. This contest is based on records. To compete, a Junior Leader must turn in required contest material and 4-H records to be judged on County level by a group of selected judges.

The J.C. Penney Senior coordinated clothing contest winner was Dawn Clark. Dawn modeled a lined party dress and accessories. For this contest the complete outfit is turned in to the County Extension office to be judged. At a later date the contestant models her outfit at a preselected J.C. Penney store.