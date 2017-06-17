Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Community

Looking Back, June 12, 1997: Seniors honored

Quincy High School’s class of 1997 received more than $81,400 in scholarship money during commencement ceremonies Friday night.

Erick Erickson received the Ken Ardell Scholarship and two years’ tuition from Big Bend. Casey Rogers received a scholarship from Cenex Supply and Marketing, and Kevin Sund received a scholarship from the Ephrata Eagles, while Charlotte Waters received a scholarship from the Eagles’ Auxiliary.

The Grant-Adams Cattlemen and women’s association’s scholarship went to Nicci Butler and Kevin Sund. The Happy Homemakers scholarship also went to Charlotte Waters, while the Paul Lauzier scholarships went to Chelsie Pitt, Eric Hammond, Geoff Kennedy, Colin Ovenell, Greta Longwill and Casey Kooistra Rogers.