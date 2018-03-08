Posted on Mar 8, 2018

Looking Back: March 9, 1978

Looking Back: Two resignations accepted by council

The town council received letters of resignations from a councilman and the public works director at a regular meeting Tuesday night.

Dick Jones, public works director stated he was resigning effective March 16 to accept a position at Woodland similar to his job here and Councilman Evan Landin stated he was resigning March 16 because he was moving to a new residence outside the city limits and was required by law to resign.

Mayor Ken McGrew commented to Jones that he and the council wished him the best in his new position and added that Jones deserved a lot of credit for creating the labor peace that we did not have three or four years ago and also his help in getting the industrial treatment plant expansion underway. McGrew added that every major project that was planned is underway or soon will be.

The mayor read a letter to Landin which expressed the appreciation of himself and the council for his service, especially his work on the labor and budget committees, which he handled in an outstanding manner. We also appreciate your candor and enthusiasm which was of great benefit to the council, McGrew said.

In other action, the council passed Ordinance 522, which created a local improvement district in the northeast section of town to install a sanitary sewer line in the alley between B and C Streets NE. The cost was estimated at $4,400 and the property owners would each be assessed an average of $250.

City attorney Jerry Merritt reported that the agreement between the city and Don Grebb was ready for acceptance as soon as the title search was completed. This will deed the city 30 feet of land between J and N streets SW to widen Seventh Avenue.

A call for bids was approved to purchase a piece of equipment for the fire department to be used in accidents when victims were pinned inside the vehicle. Richard Moyser said the equipment, named Jaws of Life, could pry open car doors or cut open the top with hydraulic pressure. The city and Rural Fire District No. 3 will cooperate on the purchase.

Councilwoman Marilyn Neavill said Jerry Husband of the park board had approached the Lions Club on developing the north park and they were willing to go ahead with the work as far as their money will go. Landin suggested the city could use some of its revenue-sharing funds to help with the project.