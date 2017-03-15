Posted on Mar 15, 2017 in Community

Looking Back, March 9, 1989: Operation Aware teaches students decision-making

Giving compliments is the assignment in the Operation Aware fifth-grade classroom this day.

The students are each given a piece of poster board they must tape to their backs. Then they must write a compliment on somebody else’s back, Aware instructor Nancy Voice tells the students of Ethel Conrad’s class.

“First you boys have to write a compliment to a girl. You girls have to write a compliment to a boy. I know you try to avoid each other,” Voice says.

This comes after the class defines what a compliment is. It’s not ‘nice shoes’ but telling people something nice about them.