Posted on May 13, 2017 in Community

Looking Back, May 12, 1977: Greater Quincy makes plans for float trip

Members of Greater Quincy received good reports on the appearance of the float in Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom parade. They also decided at Monday night’s meeting to attend several celebrations this summer. Included in the itinerary are Grand Coulee, Ephrata, Royal City, Moses Lake, Othello, Connell, Ritzville and the Tri-Cities parades.

Director of the June Canal Days Celebration Evan Landin presented a tentative schedule of events. Wolfson Amusement Company will be ready for operation through Saturday at the City Park.

A Canal Days dance is scheduled for Friday, June 10, at the George Community Hall, with the “Moonlighters” of Moses Lake. Then, on Saturday, the day’s activities will begin with a large parade at 11 a.m. Parade chairperson Jessie Overman lists among the entrants floats from the Tri-Cities, Othello, Royal City, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Grand Coulee, Wenatchee, Soap Lake and North Franklin.