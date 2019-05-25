Posted on May 25, 2019

Looking Back, May 25, 2000: Lobe, McCreary garner top team honors

For the second straight season, the Quincy Jacks baseball program made a run at the playoffs.

What the Jacks accomplished was take a .500 record in North Central Washington Athletic play and a 7-14 overall record into a playoff game with Wapato to determine the final berth into the district tournament. The Jacks lost 8-7, but played them better than any other North CWAC team in the playoffs.

“In the end we played them the toughest,” coach Bob Duda said. “The thing I’m most proud of, was you left it all out there.”

The young team fielded loads of untested talent, but also used and learned from their non-league schedule. They played Eastmont, Selah, Sunnyside, West Valley (Yakima) to name a few of the 3A schools they competed against.

“We probably played one of the toughest schedules in the state of Washington,” Duda said. “Every team we faced pitched their ace.”

Quincy also fielded just a pair of seniors. Behind home plate was co-captain Kevin Lobe, while the other co-captain played almost every other position on the field. For their efforts, the seniors brought home three of the five team voted awards.

Lobe was honored with the most valuable player, but also he became the first player in Duda’s time as head coach to also be given the most inspirational award. Duda said the inspirational award is the best of them all.

“We wouldn’t have had the success we did for the last two years without Lobe,” Duda said.

Jeremy McCreary, who was a member of the championship team of 1998, was named the best offensive player.

Sophomore Mark Petersen was named the best defensive player, and Joey Rubio was honored with the most improved award.

The coaching staff recognized Travis Eagelhart and Brad Poldervart as the Rookies of the Year.