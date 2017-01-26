Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Opinion

Looking Back: National Bank of Commerce purchases Quincy bank

Assuming the leadership role in this, the beginning of an unprecedented era of progress in the Quincy Valley, officials of the National Bank of Commerce in Seattle announced this week that, with the approval of the Comptroller of Currency of the United States, the Quincy Valley State Bank has been acquired by their institution.

The National Bank of Commerce ranks among the first 50 in size in the United States.

The change goes into effect at the close of business Jan. 27 and the bank will open under new management Jan. 30, bearing the name “Quincy Branch of the National Bank of Commerce.”

According to the new management, opening-day ceremonies will be brief and informal. Arrangements are being made to have carnations at the bank for women customers and cigars will be offered to male patrons.

Randall Marney will be branch manager.