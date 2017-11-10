Posted on Nov 10, 2017

Looking Back: Nov. 10, 1977

Council members re-elected Tuesday: Nov. 10, 1977

Two Quincy council members were re-elected to their positions by substantial majorities, and two new school directors were elected by closer margins in the general election Tuesday.

Evan Landin defeated his opponent William Curran 510 to 103 in his bid for re-election and Marilyn Neavill defeated Mario Fry 473 to 154 to retain her seat on the council. Ken McGrew was unopposed for mayor, and two other candidates, Bob Fancher and Richard Moyser also had no opposition.

In the race for school director, James Poldervart won over Tom Beechinor by a vote of 682 to 507, and Pat Husband beat out Grant Foster by 173 votes, 723 to 586. Poldervart carried every precinct except Quincy 4, and Husband carried every precinct but George and Quincy Rural.

In non-contested races, Bill Watson was elected to the school board with 914 votes. Ken McGrew was elected mayor of Quincy with 531 votes, and Bob Fancher received 505 votes and Richard Moyser 446 votes for town council positions. For the hospital board, Dick Toevs had 841 votes, Tom Cotton 751 votes, John Graaff 839 votes and Don Kleweno 822 votes.

Jake Weber was re-elected to the fire district board with 464 votes. Larry Elliott was returned to the cemetery district board with 988 votes and L.W. Schorzman received 1,099 votes for the position of port district commissioner.

Frances Wadham was elected county auditor with 7,348 votes. The countywide results on the ballot issues were as follows: Initiative 335 got a total of 6,710 Yes votes and 3,863 No votes. Initiative 345 received a total of 3,981 Yes votes and 6,647 No votes. Initiative 348 received a total of 5,011 Yes votes and 5,415 No votes.

Referendum 39 received a total of 2,525 Yes votes and 7,894 No votes. Referendum 59 received a total of 5,602 Yes votes and 4,450 No votes.