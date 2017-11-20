Posted on Nov 20, 2017

Looking Back: Nov. 15, 1979

Looking Back: Lien family glad to be out of refugee camp

Waiting in line for 12 hours for a bucket of water and a few ounces of rice is a far cry from a comfortable mobile home with running water, but that is what the Lien family has experienced in the past month. Thanks to the efforts of the Benevolence Committee of the Christian Reformed Church in Quincy, this transition was made possible.

The story of the Lien family is best told in their own words, as written by the family who hosted them in the few weeks they were in Quincy.

“We left Vietnam on the 17th of October, at night, very secretly. We had put our only savings into gold which had to be hidden from the Communists. We used that money to pay the $2,000 per person to be able to go on the boat. The boat floated on the sea for nine days. We had no food and little water. We were told it would take two or three days, but because it was a very old boat, we had motor trouble and it was a lot longer. But we were very fortunate because most of the boats were robbed, but ours was not.

“We arrived in Malaysia on October 25, weak from having no food on the boat. The people living in Malaysia met us at the beach and helped us by taking us in and feeding us. Their kindness saved us from starvation. We stayed with them a month until we were helped by the Malaysian Red Crescent (similar to the Red Cross) and approved by the U.N. to be able to enter the refugee camp.

They left Malaysia and flew to Hong Kong and then on to Tokyo and from there to Seattle. “The people here are very kind and very good to us. They are very amiable and happy. We like very much the mobile home and the furniture.”