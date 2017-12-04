Posted on Dec 4, 2017

Looking Back: Nov. 26, 1998

Looking Back: Police Department receives accreditation

The 1998 Fall Conference of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs presented the Quincy Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office with accreditation awards last Thursday.

Quincy was the 60th department in the state to be accredited and GCSO was the 61st.

The accreditation requires that the departments meet 210 basic standards. Such standards include a variety of substandards for a total of over 400 requirements the departments must meet. For example, the requirements of Chapter 13 (compensation, benefits and positions of work) include requiring the department ensure all personnel have access to the most current information regarding sick leave, insurance benefits, retirement benefits or workers compensation.

Another example would be the requirements of Chapter 35, which deals with preservation and collection of evidence.

“You have to have strict controls on preservation of evidence,” said Quincy Chief of Police Charlie Keeton, “Which is crucial if you remember something like the O.J. Simpson trial.”

The WASPC conference lasted nearly three hours. It included a catered steak and salmon dinner and a big band jazz orchestra called the Swingin’ Cats, which provided the entertainment.

The hosts had a drawing and handed out prizes to winners throughout the evening. Quincy residents who won were councilman Manuel Ybarra, who won a Jacuzzi suite for two; councilman George Nutter, who won a two-nights stay at a Campus Lodge in Chelan; Leslie Gonzales, who won a pair of night vision designer eyeglasses, and Lorraine Keeton, who won a large bouquet of flowers.

During the presentation of the award, Chief Keeton and GCSO sheriff Bill Wiester each paused for a moment to give a brief thank-you speech.

“I would like to take this time to thank the officers because they are the ones who made it possible. Not me,” Keeton said.

City administration Ehman Sheldon was also present for the meeting and said he was very proud of the QPD.