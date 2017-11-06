Posted on Nov 6, 2017

Looking Back: Nov. 3, 1960

Postmaster for Quincy for 25 years

On Nov. 1 Truman Chamberlain began his 26th year as postmaster of Quincy. The old brick building that now houses the irrigation district’s water office was then the Post Office, serving more than 500 people in town and in the surrounding area. Now there are 6,000 persons receiving mail from this point, and last year’s gross receipts were about $43,000, with an increase of 8 percent expected for this year.

In 1935, we had 30 families on the rural route, Chamberlain said. Now there are two more routes, serving 426 families.

Chamberlain was an apple inspector in 1935. He had taken an examination for postmaster of Grand Coulee since a post office was opening there. On the 31st of October, a sudden freeze froze the apples on the trees and even all the apples in the Quincy warehouse. He woke up on November 1 without a job. While he was at the warehouse picking up his records, someone told him the postal inspector was looking for him. Before the day was over, he was postmaster of Quincy.