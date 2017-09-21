Posted on Sep 21, 2017

Looking Back: Sept. 21, 1961

Looking Back: Chamber of Commerce president stresses importance of chamber

Chamber of Commerce president F.D. O’Donnell spoke to representatives of all Quincy Women’s service clubs Monday night under the sponsorship of local business and professional women.

Stating that a chamber of commerce is no more than the people in the community it serves, he declared that it should be used to better the community, to make it a better place to live, a place for more friends and a place where businesses can thrive.

He suggested that Quincy women and their organizations should be boosters for the community at all times. “There is a crying need for goodwill ambassadors,” he said, “It is not necessary that you go to other cities and make speeches or do any special work. Just that you are there, letting it be known you are representing Quincy.”

O’Donnell suggested that Quincyites do not advertise the advantages of this community enough. He made a special plea for more people to work on community projects, such as the float, which this year was unable to complete the summer tour and appear at Seattle Seafair, for lack of funds and adult helpers. This was in spite of the fact that the investment in time and money to build an outstanding float had already been made by the young people in the area.

O’Donnell frankly admitted the limitations of the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce. He said that the chamber is an organization where if anyone makes themselves available they can be used day and night, there being no limit to the time which a person could usefully donate to community projects.