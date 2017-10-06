Posted on Oct 6, 2017

Looking Back: Sept. 24, 1987

Looking Back: Despite levy, library still may close

The town council will decide Tuesday whether or not to deannex from the North Central Regional Library at a special meeting.

In an unusual turn of events, Quincy stands to lose its library unless the council deannexes Quincy from the library district. This is brought about because the library board wants the library district to be excluded from the tax rolls in Quincy and preserve its 50 cents per $1,000 tax levy throughout the five-county district.

If the council chooses for Quincy to remain a part of the library district, the library tax levy is expected to drop from 50 cents to 28 cents.

Voters approved a special levy of up 35 cents in the primary election to protect the library district from losing its revenue. But the success of the Sept. 15 library election could have short-term benefits unless deannexation is secured from George and Quincy by Oct. 1, according to Artie Updegrave, chairman of the library district board.