Posted on Aug 31, 2017

Looking Back: Sept. 4, 1997

Looking Back: Bump outs raise parking concerns

Several members of the community and business owners in the Central Avenue Business District attended Tuesday’s city council meeting to voice some of their displeasure over the beautification project.

Ted Pooler, a professional engineer with Huibregtse and Louman Associates was also in attendance at the request of Mayor Patty Martin. Merle Royer, owner of Royer’s Coast To Coast, said he was concerned with the size of the bump outs and the narrowness of the street. He said it appears parking spaces have been lost and snow removal could be a problem.

Pooler said the project of Central Avenue has gone through several different stages over the years. He said a community group was formed to oversee much of the work, but their job was to change the look of downtown.